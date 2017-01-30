ACM Group's Top 2017 Healthcare Changes That Consumers Will Face

With the new year, we will see many current issues come up concerning a shift in healthcare value. We will also see how many organizations respond to this shift. It is only a matter of when we will hear these issues being talked about in 2017.

The Future Of The ACA

Under President Trump, we can look forward to him following through on his promises to repeal and replace parts of the ACA. Although details were few, he did state that no coverage lapses would occur if the law was repealed. If parts of the law were to be repealed, the popular parts of the ACA would remain, which includes not denying any coverage based on an individual's age or current health status. If those requirements get repealed, it would cause the costs of the consumer's health plan to sky rocket.

The Emergence Of New Technologies

It is a well-known fact that the healthcare industry seems ancient when compared to other industries in terms of technology like AI or Virtual Reality. But with the steady growth of these technologies, we may see these begin to appear in the healthcare industry. The introduction of these technologies could either advance or decrease many areas including operations, cybersecurity and workforce needs.Nutrition Begins To Impact Individual HealthCurrent and new organizations will begin to focus on nutrition. The belief will be that eating healthier will reverse an individual's current health problem (heart disease), which will create a more positive impact on the populations overall health. They also believe that there will be a high demand for increased nutrition programs. An HRI survey recently concluded that there is an increased want for more nutrition programs so nutritional advice is more easily accessible from healthcare related resources. More Healthcare PartnershipsWe saw a ton of new healthcare partnerships in 2016 which showed how collaborating creates positive changes. Knowing this, it is evident that 2017 will show an increase in these partnerships. We should also expect to see an increase in healthcare mergers, alliances, clinical affiliations and even acquisitions.Keeping Value High And Costs LowWhen it comes to value, it's all about giving quality

Nutrition Begins To Impact Individual Health

Current and new organizations will begin to focus on nutrition. The belief will be that eating healthier will reverse an individual's current health problem (heart disease), which will create a more positive impact on the populations overall health. They also believe that there will be a high demand for increased nutrition programs. An HRI survey recently concluded that there is an increased want for more nutrition programs so nutritional advice is more easily accessible from healthcare related resources. More Healthcare PartnershipsWe saw a ton of new healthcare partnerships in 2016 which showed how collaborating creates positive changes. Knowing this, it is evident that 2017 will show an increase in these partnerships. We should also expect to see an increase in healthcare mergers, alliances, clinical affiliations and even acquisitions.Keeping Value High And Costs LowWhen it comes to value, it's all about giving quality

More Healthcare Partnerships

We saw a ton of new healthcare partnerships in 2016 which showed how collaborating creates positive changes. Knowing this, it is evident that 2017 will show an increase in these partnerships. We should also expect to see an increase in healthcare mergers, alliances, clinical affiliations and even acquisitions.

Keeping Value High And Costs Low

When it comes to value, it's all about giving quality healthcare without increasing costs. This is the 2017 goal for the Department of Health and Human Services. It will consist of stabilizing readmission rates at 17.2% and making a 40% increase on all FFS payments for organizations demonstrating high-quality healthcare before 2017 ends.Regardless of these goals being achieved, one goal should never be overlooked and that goal is providing quality healthcare for less.